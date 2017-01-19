Manhattan man arrested for criminal sodomy and indecent solicitation of a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has been arrested for criminal sodomy with a child and indecent solicitation of a child.

The Riley County Police Department reports 22-year-old John Gaver was arrested Wednesday night while at the Riley County Police Department. Gaver was arrested on six counts of criminal sodomy with a child older than 14 years of age and younger than 16 years of age as well as four counts of indecent solicitation of a child older than 14 and less than 16.

His total bond was set at $160,000.