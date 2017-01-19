Kansas Senator derails hearing after offering colleague a Valium pill

By Published: Updated:
32299ac638e244709c1b3eb6e91fd88d_4

WASHINGTON – Discussion was heated Thursday at a Senate confirmation hearing for Donald Trump’s pick for treasury secretary.

It started when Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden – the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, opened with a tough statement about financier Steven Mnuchin.

That led a Republican senator, Pat Roberts of Kansas, to suggest that Wyden might want to take the sedative Valium. Roberts also said Wyden had suggested the former banker Mnuchin was “in charge of the Great Recession.”

After Roberts’ attempt at humor, Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio jumped into the fray and said Roberts’ Valium comment was “just outrageous.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s