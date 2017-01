Kansas basketball is about to begin a three-game stretch that will play a large role in determining whether or not the Jayhawks can make it 13 straight Big 12 titles. Kansas will play at West Virginia, at Kentucky, and then return home to face Baylor. But before they face those three teams, the Jayhawks return to Allen Fieldhouse to host Texas.

Texas has struggled this season, but is only a few baskets away from being right up near the top of the Big 12 standings.