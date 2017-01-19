Gallery: Kansans head to D.C. to experience the inauguration View as list View as gallery Open Gallery COURTESY: Holly Miller, Wichita, KS COURTESY: Brian Windsor, Augusta, KS COURTESY: Brian Windsor, Augusta, KS

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in D.C. tomorrow to watch our 45th president of the United States be sworn into office.

KSN wanted to hear from local Kansans headed east for the big day.

Holly Miller and her family made a last minute decision to pack up and drive to the capital on Wednesday.

They’re ready to celebrate, she said.

“Number one, a Republican is going back into the presidential seat and I, I think it’s exciting for you know, a lot of Americans,” Miller said.

Miller and her family hope to grab a good standing spot at the inauguration and explore the city and its history this weekend, she said.

“We’re going in with an attitude of prayer and enthusiasm for the fact that we’re gonna be placing our feet on the concrete steps of you know, where this nation was founded by godly country, godly principle and we just wanna be there as you know, a changing of the guard happens,” Miller said.

KSN also spoke with a Bishop Carroll grad who now lives in San Francisco, but is making her way back out east for tomorrow’s big day.

Kenzie Borland is a photographer and a student at City College of San Francisco and wants to photograph both the Women’s March on Washington, as well as the inauguration.

Being a part of history is a large part of what is drawing Borland to the events, she said.

“[The Women’s March on Washington] is supposed to be one of the biggest protests since the 70s so that’s a big reason why I’m going because I’m kind of a history buff and I love politics so just to be able to see that in person is like a dream for me,” Borland said,

Photographing both protesters and Donald Trump supporters is important to Borland.

“I definitely don’t side with either of the candidates that were up for the election but I’m, like I said, I’m a huge history buff and so to be able to see that in person was a dream for me,” Borland said.

Brian Windsor from Augusta already arrived in the capital.

“The atmosphere and energy is exciting here,” Windsor said.

Windsor and his friend will go to the concerts at the Lincoln Memorial as well as the inauguration itself.

Opening remarks for the ceremony start Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. central time.

Following the inauguration is the inaugural parade that will move from the capitol to the White House.

Later tomorrow night, Donald Trump is expected to attend three official inaugural balls and on Saturday, a national prayer service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The Women’s March on Washington will also be held on Saturday following the inauguration.

March organizers describe the event as a way to unite to end violence and promote rights for disenfranchised minorities.

The Facebook event shows more than 210,000 people going, including celebrities like Katy Perry, Cher and Scarlett Johansson who have all announced their participation.

Because of the sheer number of people expected to be in the nation’s capital this weekend, safety is a big concern for many.

If you’re going to the ceremony itself, you’ll have to go through a pretty extensive security check.

Some of the banned items include everything from firearms and fireworks, to backpacks, balloons, drums, whistles and selfie sticks.

Possession of up to 2 ounces of marijuana will be allowed as one marijuana activist group plans to pass out free joints tomorrow morning.

The district legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2015.

Another layer of security includes airspace. Airspace restrictions over the capital will be tightened over the next few days.

For any drone lovers heading to D.C., you might want to leave it at home.

Security officials will keep close tabs on any and all small drone devices, which are banned from the inaugural area.

