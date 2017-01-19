Federal officials fault Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program

By Published:
KanCare (KSN File Photo)
KanCare (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials have found that problems with Kansas’ privatized Medicaid program are putting recipients at risk.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted on-site review in October of the program, known as KanCare. The program had the state enter into large contracts with several companies to provide managed care.

Reviewers found that limited coordination between state agencies poses a risk to the health and safety of some participants. They also determined that Kansas didn’t provide sufficient oversight of the managed care organizations.

Federal officials are denying a request to extend the program for another year, meaning the state will have to accelerate work on its reauthorization application for the program.

A spokeswoman for KanCare says the agency is preparing a corrective action plan.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s