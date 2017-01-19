Crawford named WSU acting head women’s basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A news release from Wichita State University’s Athletics Director Darron Boatright Thursday night announced Assistant Coach Kirk Crawford will serve s the acting head women’s basketball coach for game on Friday and Sunday.

In the release, Boatright said, “In the best interests of the women’s basketball program, its student-athletes and WSU, I have asked Kirk Crawford to handle head coach duties this weekend,” Boatright said. “I am carefully reviewing information recently received about the women’s basketball program before I will make any long term decisions regarding the program’s leadership.”

The release also said, “Because a personnel matter is involved, Boatright and other WSU officials plan no further comment at this time.”