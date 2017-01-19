Crawford named WSU acting head women’s basketball coach

KSN-TV Published:
WSU Shockers Logo 16:9

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A news release from Wichita State University’s Athletics Director Darron Boatright Thursday night announced Assistant Coach Kirk Crawford will serve s the acting head women’s basketball coach for game on Friday and Sunday.

In the release, Boatright said, “In the best interests of the women’s basketball program, its student-athletes and WSU, I have asked Kirk Crawford to handle head coach duties this weekend,” Boatright said. “I am carefully reviewing information recently received about the women’s basketball program before I will make any long term decisions regarding the program’s leadership.”

The release also said, “Because a personnel matter is involved, Boatright and other WSU officials plan no further comment at this time.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s