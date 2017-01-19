Bruce Springsteen gives farewell concert for Obama staffers

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Springsteen gave a private concert at the White House on Jan. 12, 2017, for longtime Obama staffers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2016, file photo, President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to singer songwriter Bruce Springsteen during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. Springsteen gave a private concert at the White House on Jan. 12, 2017, for longtime Obama staffers. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama’s farewell gift to some of his longtime staffers was a private concert from “The Boss.”

A senior White House official says Bruce Springsteen performed a roughly two-hour acoustic concert Jan. 12 for members of Obama’s staff, mostly people who had served for all eight years of his presidency. There were no cameras present for the event.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss a private event and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Obama presented Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in November.

Springsteen appeared on the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the fall.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s