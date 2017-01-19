Ag community pleased with Trump’s pick for ag secretary

RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Farmers and ranchers hoped to have someone with real roots in farming as Secretary of Agriculture. When the president-elect announced Sonny Perdue as his choice, local leaders in the ag community said it’s a win.

“He’s got a good background in ag and ag business and so forth,” said Steve Sellers, owner of Sellers Feedlot. “So I think he could represent us well and the things that we stand for.”

KSN talked to a member on Donald Trump’s Agriculture Advisory Committee, who said Perdue faces some challenges, if confirmed.

These challenges include setting up the farm bill, as well as trade issues.

“There’s a lot of controversy out there on trade. There’s a lawsuit between a couple of the commodity groups and China, right now, on price manipulation,” said Doug Keesling.

Another challenge includes keeping up with the change in technology. However, Keesling said he’s confident Perdue can overcome them — due to his background and experience.

Rep. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, echoed Keesling’s thoughts in a statement released on Thursday: “Governor Perdue’s background growing up on a farm, his service in the military as a veterinarian, as well as his career in agribusiness, make him a good fit to lead the US Department of Agriculture at this critical time for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.”

Although they had to wait a while, it appears some in the state’s ag community are just as pleased with Trump’s pick.

