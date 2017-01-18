‘Will and Grace’ returning to NBC

NBC is bring a “Must See TV” classic back to the network.

“Will and Grace” will return for a 10 episode run with the full original cast, but with all new material during the 2017-2018 season

“Will and Grace” debuted in 1998 and aired its final show 10 years ago. Cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes reunited last fall for a one-off political episode and that set the table for the renewed project.

It will be a 10 episode limited-season with legendary Director James Burrows back at the helm.

No word yet when the new episodes will air.

