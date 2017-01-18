Wichita man sentenced in drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to prison after a drive-by shooting in north Wichita last summer.

Nineteen-year-old Morkuez McClennon was sentenced to 68 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for a shooting last July on North Wellington Place. Raul Ayala while he stood outside a home. He recovered from wounds to the chest and the wrist.

In November, McClennon pled guilty to aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.