Wichita man sentenced in drive-by shooting

By Published: Updated:
Morkuez McClennon (KSN File Photo)
Morkuez McClennon (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was sentenced to prison after a drive-by shooting in north Wichita last summer.

Nineteen-year-old Morkuez McClennon was sentenced to 68 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution for a shooting last July on North Wellington Place. Raul Ayala while he stood outside a home. He recovered from wounds to the chest and the wrist.

In November, McClennon pled guilty to aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, criminal discharge of a firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s