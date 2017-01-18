Wanted: Ashley R. Thomas

Ashley is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary, Theft, and Making False Information. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Name: Ashley R. Thomas

Michelle Anderson, Ashley Renee Thomas, Ashley Reanea Thomas

Born: 1992

Ht/Wt: 5′ 9″ – 120 lbs.

Black Female

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo left arm “Rashonda Peter”, right arm “Mae” “NYA” “MYA” “KIA”

