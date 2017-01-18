Texas police detective killed, suspect later found dead

Officers stand outside the emergency room at the Denton Regional Medical Hospital after a police detective, who was shot while responding to a report of an armed man outside a house, was taken to the hospital Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Denton, Texas. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday at the hospital hours after the shooting. (Tomas Gonzalez/The Denton Record-Chronicle via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Little Elm Police Department shows Detective Jerry Walker. Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Walker died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at a Denton hospital hours after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood. (City of Little Elm via AP)
LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) — A police detective was shot and killed outside a suburban Dallas home by a gunman who then held officers at bay for hours before being found dead inside.

Little Elm police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died at a hospital Tuesday night.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says when officers arrived, the armed man screamed at them from a backyard.

As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.

Authorities have not identified the suspect or provided his cause of death.

Walker was a father of four and 18-year veteran of the department.

