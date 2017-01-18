Storm cleanup continues around Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Many front yards have piles of tree branches, placed neatly by the curb.

For the past few days, residents have been busy cleaning up the mess the ice storm made. The city now wants to help with that cleanup process by offering tree branch removal.

“It’s going to be free,” said Charlie Suchy, director of public works. “All we ask is that they put it out by the curb, make sure that it is cut to eight foot lengths and stacked in the same direction.”

The curbside service begins on January 25 at 8 a.m. Crews will start at the east and west ends, working their way to the middle of town.

According to city officials, they’re doing this to help residents out. Normally, the city is only responsible for picking up branches out on city roads and power lines.

“We wanted to make sure that we had the roadways cleared. We had to take care of that first and foremost before we could actually make any decisions,” said Suchy.

City officials said crews will not go on private property. They also won’t remove piles of branches if there’s trash in the pile, and they are only going through each street once.

In neighboring cities — such as Hoisington, Larned and Ellinwood — city crews are also offering residents free tree branch removal. Removal begins on Monday for Larned and Hoisington, while Ellinwood starts on January 30.

