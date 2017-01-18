President Obama holds final press conference

Mobile users click here (Live video is expected to begin at 1:15 p.m.)

President Barack Obama is expected to defend his decision to shorten the sentence of convicted leaker Chelsea Manning when he holds his final news conference on Wednesday, two days before his second term ends.

Manning was among 273 people granted clemency Tuesday by Obama.

President Obama is also expected to talk about his vision for the country after he is no longer president, and his commitment to working closely with the incoming Trump administration.