Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover evacuated after bathroom fire

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover was evacuated after a fire in the bathroom.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. Officials received a report of a small fire in a third through fifth grade hallway bathroom.

The Andover Fire Department responded, quickly extinguished the fire and declared everything to be safe. Students and staff were evacuated and out of the building for approximately 30 minutes. Students in the third through fifth grade wings have been relocated to another location in the building for the afternoon.

The school day is continuing, but parents can pick up their students if they choose.

Officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.