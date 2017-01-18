Mother of missing Wichita woman speaks about her daughter

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) We’re now learning more details from the North Kansas City Police Department

Friends and family of the missing 20 year old Toni Anderson are searching for answers.

“Please just let her go, we don’t care just please help us find our daughter,” says her mother Liz Anderson.

A spokesperson for the North Kansas City Police Missouri Department says Anderson was pulled over for an improper lane change. They say she told the officer she was just leaving work and was on her way to meet some friends downtown, but was planning to get gas first.

“The officer watched her go just to make sure her story was straight,” says Officer Darin Snapp.

Now officers are trying to figure out why she drove off the way she did.

Snapp says, “We don’t know why she veered to go north before she came back downtown so we are hoping anyone who was supposed to meet her up there, besides the friends she was supposed to meet, will give us a call.”

Her friend Roxy Townsend received Anderson’s last known text.

“She texted me at 4:42 and said I just got pulled over again. I didn’t really think anything of it. It was just a typical Toni message,” says Townsend.

Police say right now they’re looking through her cell phone, and also using a license plate tracker to look for her 2014 black Ford Focus, but so far, nothing.

“Those license plate readers shoot all the time so when the officers are driving through parking lots it will pick those up, but we haven’t anything yet. So we are thinking she might be out of the area.”

Police say they do have dash-cam footage and also security footage from the Quik Trip but are unable to release that information right now.

Her friends and family have set up a go-fund-me-page to raise money so they can hire a private investigator.

 

