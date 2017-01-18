Nexstar acquires KSNW parent company Media General

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of Media General, Inc., including KSNW TV.

The approximate $4.6 billion deal makes the Nexstar Media Group the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Perry Sook, said, “Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders.”

The Media General transaction increases Nexstar’s broadcast portfolio by around two-thirds and more than doubles Nexstar’s audience reach.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the transaction last week.