Nexstar acquires KSNW parent company Media General

KSNW-TV Published: Updated:
nexstar_nmg_800

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nexstar Broadcasting Group announced Tuesday it has completed its acquisition of Media General, Inc., including KSNW TV.

The approximate $4.6 billion deal makes the Nexstar Media Group the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.

Chairman, President and CEO of Nexstar Perry Sook, said, “Our acquisition of Media General marks a significant milestone in Nexstar’s 20 year history of growth, which has been predicated on our unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service to the local communities where we operate and value to our shareholders.”

The Media General transaction increases Nexstar’s broadcast portfolio by around two-thirds and more than doubles Nexstar’s audience reach.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the transaction last week.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s