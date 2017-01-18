KC police continue search for missing Wichita woman

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNW) – Toni Anderson, 20, a Wichita native has been missing since early Sunday and Kansas City Missouri police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

The University of Missouri – Kansas City (UMKC) student was scheduled to start classes on Tuesday, according to Kansas City NBC affiliate, KSHB.

Anderson left work at a local club early Sunday morning and was expected to meet a friend at QuikTrip, according to a friend. Anderson never showed up.

In a recent update, Kansas City Missouri police found out Anderson was stopped by the North Kansas City Police Department on Sunday but they’re still investigating her next steps after that stop, KSHB reported.

The last text sent from Anderson’s phone read, “omg just just pulled over again,” according to Anderson’s friend, Roxanne Townsend, who received the text.

Anderson lives about 20 minutes aware from the club where she works, Townsend told KSHB, adding that she would have likely been driving on I-70 early Sunday morning.

“It’s not like her. She’s social. You pretty much always know where she’s at,” said Anderson’s mother, Liz Anderson.

Anderson is about 5’5” with green eyes and blonde hair.

She drives a 2014 black Ford Focus with Sedgwick County, Kansas tags.

If you have any information on where Toni Anderson might be you’re encouraged to call police at

816-474-TIPS.