Kansas Humane Society reports rates for animal saves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society said they are celebrating their most successful year ever.

According to the organization, it reached its highest save rate in the shelter’s 128 year history. Of the 11,918 animals that came into the shelter last year, 8,420 were adopted, 1,451 more animals were transferred to rescue organizations, and 459 were reunited with their owners, for a total of 10,330 animals who found homes. The all-time save rate is now 87 percent. It is up from 83 percent in 2015.

“I’m so proud of the hard word of our employees and volunteers. Increasing our live release rate to 87% shows our commitment and dedication to saving animals in our community,” said CEO Mark Eby.

The Humane Society reports that they performed nearly 3,000 low-cost/donor subsidized spay and neuter surgeries. The society said it is vital to reducing the pet overpopulation problem.

By the Numbers

15,660 Total Animal in Care

11,918 Live Animal Intakes

10,330 Live Animal Releases Including: 8,420 Adoptions 1,451 Animals Transferred To Rescue 459 Pets Reunited with Their Owners

2,843 Donor Subsidized spay/neuters