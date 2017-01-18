Kansas City-area residents can get in-state tuition at Wichita State

By Published:
Wichita State University (KSN File photo)
Wichita State University (KSN File photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of the Kansas City, Missouri, metropolitan area soon can attend Wichita State University for the same cost as Kansas residents.

Starting in fall 2017, the tuition assistance program – called Shocker City Partnership – will apply to residents of the following counties in Missouri: Bates, Caldwell, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Lafayette, Platte and Ray.

The tuition rate applies to undergraduate and graduate students. Undergraduate students enrolling in 15 hours per semester would save more than $8,700 per year with this new rate. Graduate students enrolling in nine hours per semester save more than $3,700 per year.

