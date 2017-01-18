K-State program to help fill need for teachers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Every year, it is getting harder to fill Kansas classrooms with teachers.

According to an August report released by the Kansas State Department of Education, rural and urban school districts are especially struggling to fill teaching positions. One reason is because fewer college students are majoring in education. Another reason is more teachers are either retiring or resigning.

This year, K-State launched a new program called ‘Master of Arts in Teaching’ (MAT). The program is an online course that allows those with undergraduate degrees to get a master’s degree in elementary teaching in 12 months, rather than three or four years.

Thomas Vontz, K-State College of Education Professor, helped create the program.

“Certainly, making a viable pathway where it is not going to cost either a whole bunch of money or time or disrupt a person’s life significantly, certainly that will help to make the transition into teaching.”

For those interested, there is help.

If you are willing to spend at least one year teaching in school districts like Kansas City, Kansas, Wichita, Topeka or Dodge City, you may be eligible for a $6,000 fellowship.

To find out more about the program, visit the K-State website.

