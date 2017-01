WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Low Income Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that helps eligible households pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a one-time per year benefit.

The 2017 application period runs now through March 31, 2017.

Learn more about eligibility and submit an online application at the Kansas Department for Children and Families website or Westar customer advisers are available to help fill out LIEAP applications. Click here for more.