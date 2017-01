It was a nice night to be a Friends Falcon, as the men and women swept a doubleheader against Bethel at Garvey Gymnasium.

The women started things off with a dominating 85-38 win over the Threshers. The men’s game wasn’t quite as close, but it was still a convincing win for the Falcons, as Toby Baxter’s 28 points were enough to help Friends rally in the second half and win 82-65.