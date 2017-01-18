Final Ringling Bros. show at Nassau Coliseum sells out

AP_logo By Published:
FILE - In this May 1, 2016 file photo, Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
FILE - In this May 1, 2016 file photo, Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey say the iconic traveling circus’ final show at the newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island is sold out.

An announcement was made last week that the “Greatest Show on Earth” would be shutting down this spring after touring for nearly 150 years.

The circus will be at the arena in Uniondale for 16 performances from May 12-21.

Newsday reports that seats normally going for $23.75 in the venue’s upper level and $191.75 in the lower level are priced on the secondary market at $245 and $2,000, respectively, for the circus’ last show.

Officials with Feld Entertainment, the producer of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, say declining ticket sales coupled with high operating costs made the circus an unsustainable business.

_

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s