It’s an exciting time for the FC Wichita soccer program. As the men’s team gets set for its thrid season, the FC Wichita women get ready for their inaugural season in the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

Tryouts for both teams will be on March 25th at Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita. FC Wichita Director of Soccer Operations Larry Inlow dropped by the station to talk about those and a whole bunch more!