Family friends speak about Toni Anderson’s disappearance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita native, and UMKC student, Toni Anderson, has been missing since early Sunday and, Kansas City police are asking for your help to find her.

It’s been four days since anyone has seen or heard from Anderson.

She left work at a Kansas City night club early Sunday and was expected to meet a friend at a local Quiktrip, but, never showed up.

Two of Anderson’s friends tell KSN they’re hoping for a miracle.

“I know that’s a parent’s absolute nightmare,” says Lane Hansen.

Jane Eaves and Lane Hansen have known Anderson since she was young. They are close friends with her mother, Liz and her husband Brian.

Now, as they look at old photos, they can’t help but get choked up.

“Toni was everything for them,” said Eaves.

After Liz Anderson took to Facebook Monday afternoon, sharing the devastating news, the women knew they had to do something to help. They posted a photo of Anderson to social media site earlier this week pleading for the public to be on the lookout. The Facebook post has gotten over 23,000.

“It seems unreal that this is even happening, that this could even happen to someone we know and love,” explained Hansen.

They describe Anderson as being kind and full of life.

“She was a very sweet girl, like super sweet. Unbelievably sweet,” stated Eaves.

Anderson’s disappearance is very emotional for them, creating a loss of words.

“I don’t know what to say to her and i don’t really know how to help her, like really help her, until Toni’s found and safe,” said Hansen.

Anderson’s support group is staying strong and, say they won’t give up on her safe return.

“Miracles happen all the time, and that’s what I want to think about. That can still happen,” said Eaves.

A prayer vigil has been set up for Toni Thursday night at 7pm at the Risen Savior Lutheran church.