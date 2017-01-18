Exchange of gunfire leaves man dead in Topeka; son arrested

Authorities say a Topeka man has been arrested after his father was killed and another person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire. (Courtesy: KSNT)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a Topeka man has been arrested after his father was killed and another person was wounded in an exchange of gunfire.

Police said in a news release that gunfire erupted Tuesday afternoon after the 45-year-old father, identified as Brian Wahweottenand, and his 21-year-old son, identified as Logan Wahweotten, threatened and attempted to rob another man.

The release said the father was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire and died at a hospital. The victim of the attempted robbery was in “stable and non-life threatening condition” at a Topeka hospital. The release said the father and son had a “history of past disputes” with the wounded person, but no details were provided.

The son was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. Police say no additional arrests are anticipated.

