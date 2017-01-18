Eli Young Band’s tour bus destroyed by fire on Kansas Turnpike; band not on bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A tour bus belonging to the country group Eli Young Band was damaged in a fire on the Kansas Turnpike, destroying most of the band’s electronic and sound equipment.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the driver was the only person with the bus when the fire started late Tuesday while it was parked at a service area east of downtown Topeka. He had just filled up the bus and parked it for the night but was to escape.

Rick Deibert, battalion chief with the Shawnee Heights Fire District, says the bus and a trailer were a complete loss.

The fire apparently started in the engine compartment but the cause is under investigation.

The tour bus was en route to Mahnomen, Minnesota, where the band was scheduled to perform Friday night.

