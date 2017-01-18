Burger King in southeast Wichita robbed early Wednesday

Burger King (KSN File Photo)
Burger King (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a robbery at a southeast Wichita fast food restaurant. It happened around 1:20 a.m. at the Burger King located in the 4200 block of East Harry.

A 23-year-old employee told police the suspect entered the restaurant armed with a knife and demanded money.

Two other employees, a 56-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, were not injured.

The suspect was wearing a brown trench coat, ski mask, black glasses, blue jeans, and yellow kitchen gloves.

If you have information about the suspect, call Crimestoppers at 267-2111.

Surveillance video is being reviewed and may be released.

