‘Big Red One’ mounted color guard to march in inaugural parade

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley will be represented on horseback by the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard during the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade on Friday.

The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard was announced as one of the initial 40 groups participating in the parade Dec. 30 by the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

This is not the first inaugural parade for the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard. Since the team’s inception in 1992, it has participated in three prior inauguration parades including President Barack Obama’s first Inaugural Parade in 2009.

The Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard comprises active-duty U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st. Inf. Div. at Fort Riley on a temporary basis, so none of the current members were on the team during Obama’s first parade. However, five of the 13 horses have made the trip to Washington.