After a slow start to the game, Wichita State turned it on against Evansville, and outscored the Aces by 20 points in the second half to win comfortably 82-65.

Redshirt junior Shaq Morris led five Shockers in double figures with 17 points, as Wichita State moves to 16-4 on the season. Next up for the Shockers is a game against Indiana State back at Koch Arena on Saturday at 2 p.m.