Wanted: Sydney R. Johnson

Sydney is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug, Possession of Certain Stimulants, and Drug Paraphernalia. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Sydney R. Johnson

AKA:

Cowboy Johnson, Sid Johnson, Sidney Robert Johnson, Syd Johnson

Born: 1947

Ht/Wt: 6′ 1″ – 190 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Brown hair / Brown eyes

Scar left knee/ bullet wound, scar lower back/bullet wound, scar right hand

