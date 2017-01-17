Topeka student killed in crash Tuesday morning

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A high school in northern Shawnee County is mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Andrew Green, of Topeka, a Junior at Seaman High School, was killed when his Grand Am hit a Dodge truck heading in the opposite direction on NW 46th Street. The driver and the occupant of the pickup suffered minor injuries.

Students, staff, and the community are using the hashtag #SeamanStrong to post memories of Andrew on social media. A hashtag that has been used in the past for other tragic losses that have taken place within the Seaman High School community.