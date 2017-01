The Rose Hill girls basketball team has gotten off to a scorching start this season, and they kept the good times rolling with a 64-49 win over Andover Central.

After the Jaguars took a lead heading into the second quarter, the Rockets responded on offense in a big way, leading 33-26 at the half. Mackenzie Herman led the way for Rose Hill with 21 points. The Rockets are now 10-0 on the year.