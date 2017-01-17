Power outages continue to climb due to melting ice

Icy lines (Courtesy: Victory Electric)
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric in Dodge City said power outages continue to climb.

The ice is starting to melt off the power lines. It is causing the wires to touch and burn, which means more outages.

This morning, Victory reports power loss in a huge chunk of Dodge City. Officials said it will continue to happen all day as the temperatures rise.

 

Midwest Energy is reporting 9,000 outages. The company is working to restore its transmission system, mainly the large 115kV lines serving Kinsley, and the 115kV line between Huntsville & St. John. The lines need to be repaired to bring power to smaller distribution lines.

