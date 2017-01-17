Police in Wellington investigating possible case of dog abuse

WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Wellington are investigating a possible case of dog abuse.

The Pitbull by the name of Blu suffered burns and was also emaciated. The dog has been in care of a veterinarian for about two weeks. Blu is now in the care of Randi Carter. Carter is Board Member at Beauties and Beasts.

Right now, no one has been arrested in the case, but the case has been presented to the Sumner County District Attorney.

