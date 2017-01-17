Man jailed on suspicion of robbery, animal cruelty

Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)
Handcuffs (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas City man accused of participating in animal cruelty and a string of armed robberies this summer in Lawrence is currently being held at Douglas County Jail.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 19-year-old Pierre Percy Walker was booked Friday on suspicion of one felony count of cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say three armed men approached three unrelated victims in separate locations on June 6 and robbed them. All suspects used a shotgun, and a dog was shot to death in one incident while on a walk with its owner.

Walker was initially at Wyandotte County Jail after being arrested a month after the incidents, on suspicion of what police say was an unrelated aggravated robbery. He was later transferred to Douglas County to face additional charges.

