Kinsley residents remain without power after storm

KINSLEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cristy Holguin was home today taking care of her nieces.

Even though the power has been out since Sunday, she’s thankful for a gas stove.

“We actually just light up a match and we turn it on, and it works for us,” said Holguin.

When it comes to light, the Holguin family makes the most of the resources they have.

“We use the windows for some light during the light during the day,” Holguin said. She added that her mom has been using candles at night and in the bathrooms.

They’re also using a small generator to connect the fridge and freezer.

Holguin said she’s unsure when service will be restored.

The family has also been spending some time at another relative’s house in town, because they have a full-house generator.

Midwest Energy told KSN that part of the town has power, but crews are going around each block to look at power lines. They said they are working as fast, and as safe, as they can to restore power.

