King Day parade turns violent when 8 shot in Miami

AP_logo By Published:
Miami-Dade Police secure the scene after several were injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Miami Herald reports that hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
Miami-Dade Police secure the scene after several were injured in a shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade, Fla., Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The Miami Herald reports that hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A national holiday celebrating nonviolence and Martin Luther King Jr. erupted into mayhem when eight people were shot at a park named after the slain civil rights leader.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the park after the annual MLK Day parade in the Liberty City neighborhood, and the shooting sent people running in all directions Monday afternoon. Police said they were not sure what started the shooting.

The wounded ranged in age from 11 to 30. Only one of those shot was in critical condition Monday.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez tweeted that it was a “shameful closing” to the parade.

“Certainly not what the followers of Dr. King Jr. want out of our community,” he wrote.

Miami-Dade Detective Daniel Ferrin said two suspects were questioned and two guns had been recovered.

The parade has been a tradition since the 1970s. People gather on the streets to barbecue, listen to music and celebrate King’s life.

The shots rang out around 3:40 p.m. as bikers and ATV riders roared past in celebration. Their motto: “Bikes up, Guns down,” The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2ji9upu) reported.

Police evacuated and closed the park after the shootings.

Terrell Dandy, who was in the park, said it was peaceful until he heard three gunshots. Then the crowd began to stampede out of the park.

“It was good until you had these idiots out there shooting,” Dandy told the newspaper. “It was just a bunch of commotion.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s