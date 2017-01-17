Kansas Senate to debate changes in laws on special elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Senate is preparing to debate a bill rewriting state laws on special congressional elections so that military personnel overseas would have more time to vote.

The Senate’s debate Tuesday came after the House approved the measure last week. Lawmakers hope to send the bill to Gov. Sam Brownback this week.

The bill arose from Republican congressman Mike Pompeo’s nomination by President-elect Donald Trump as Central Intelligence Agency director.

If Pompeo is confirmed, the 4th District in south-central Kansas would have the state’s first special congressional election since 1950.

State law says a special election must occur from 45 to 60 days after the governor declares a vacancy. The bill would make the window from 75 to 90 days, giving people overseas more time to receive and return ballots.