Kansas Senate confirms 3 Brownback appointments to Cabinet

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Senate has confirmed Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s appointments of three Cabinet secretaries.

The votes Tuesday evening mean Richard Carlson can continue serving as transportation secretary; Tim Keck, as secretary for aging and disability services, and Joseph Norwood as corrections secretary.

Each began serving last year as top administrator of their departments and replaced secretaries who had resigned or retired.

The votes on Keck and Norwood were 40-0 in the GOP-controlled Senate.

But Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley of Topeka protested Carlson’s appointment because Carlson voted as a Kansas House member against 2010 legislation creating a 10-year transportation program.

Carlson also supported massive income tax cuts and Hensley said those cuts led the state to raid highway funds to balance its budget.

The vote on Carlson was 32-6.