Kansas National Guard will help inaugural events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the Kansas National Guard will be on hand to support inaugural activities when Donald Trump is sworn in on Friday.

The Kansas National Guard said approximately 74 soldiers and 70 Airmen have been assigned to support inaugural events by providing assistance with parade queuing, medical standby, mobile kitchen, public affairs and other tasks.

Maj. Justin Nikodem, 190th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces, is the officer in charge of the Kansas Guardsmen.

“It is an honor to be selected as the lead for our Joint Task Force providing support to the 58th Presidential Inauguration,” said Nikodem. “We exist to support the governor and our commander-in-chief and it is an amazing opportunity to participate in something so important to the government of the United States.”

More than 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia will augment the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support, including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication.