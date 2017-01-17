Kansas House member pursuing bill on transgender students

Representative John Whitmer
Representative John Whitmer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A conservative Kansas House member says he’s drafting a bill to require transgender students in public schools to use bathrooms associated with their genders at birth.

Republican Rep. John Whitmer of Wichita said Tuesday his bill also would impose the same policy for locker rooms and accommodations for students on overnight trips.

Whitmer said he plans to introduce the measure soon. He said it will not apply to private schools or higher education, and it won’t allow people to sue for damages if a school violates the policy.

He and other supporters of such a policy believe it would protect students and their privacy.

But LGBT-rights advocate Tom Witt says transgender students shouldn’t be singled out because it will make them targets for bullying.

