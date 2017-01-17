Kansas House committee will consider halting campus carry

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Several Kansas lawmakers are seeking to weaken a law that will allow concealed guns on state college campuses starting this summer.

A bill introduced Tuesday would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from the law that allows guns in public buildings. That exemption will otherwise expire July 1.

One of the bill’s backers, Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, says lawmakers have heard from constituents who want campus carry stopped.

But Rep. John Whitmer says the bill is “dead on arrival” and possibly won’t even get a committee hearing.

Governor Sam Brownback signed the original measure. He has said through a spokeswoman that he supports the Second Amendment, but will give “due consideration to any bill that reaches his desk.”

