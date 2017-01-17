Kansas House committee will consider halting campus carry

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
(Media General photo)
(Media General photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Several Kansas lawmakers are seeking to weaken a law that will allow concealed guns on state college campuses starting this summer.

A bill introduced Tuesday would permanently exempt several types of health care facilities and colleges from the law that allows guns in public buildings. That exemption will otherwise expire July 1.

One of the bill’s backers, Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton, says lawmakers have heard from constituents who want campus carry stopped.

But Rep. John Whitmer says the bill is “dead on arrival” and possibly won’t even get a committee hearing.

Governor Sam Brownback signed the original measure. He has said through a spokeswoman that he supports the Second Amendment, but will give “due consideration to any bill that reaches his desk.”

Mobile users click here to take poll

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s