Kansas Board of Regents will ask for funding restoration

Kansas Statehouse (AP Photo/John Milburn)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Board of Regents will ask the legislature to restore $30 million in funding that was cut last year.

Regents CEO and President Blake Flanders says the board would like to see state funding at least stabilize.

In 2012, tuition became a larger source of university revenue than state general fund support. Flanders noted the shift in a presentation Tuesday on the board’s long-term goals to the Senate Education Committee.

Regents’ goals include increasing educational attainment, aligning the higher education system with the needs of the economy and ensuring university excellence.

Flanders says increasing attainment is necessary because higher wages will bring in more state income tax revenue. To reach that goal, the Regents created a pilot program to help high school students transition to college math.

