‘It’s a life that brings pain’, Safe Street Coalition movement hopes to prevent drug and alcohol abuse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An organization in Wichita is doing its part to clean up the streets.

Tuesday, community leaders gathered to officially launch the Safe Streets Coalition, an effort focused on preventing drug and alcohol abuse.

This movement is already affecting thousands. Their motto, think prevention. It’s one that a local college student is taking to heart after having a dark past with drugs.

“It’s really just a whirlwind of misery and terrible emotions and self-hate,” said Holly Harrison, a former drug addict.

It started with marijuana at age 12. Then a few years later, it progressed into much heavier drug use by the time Harrison was 16.

As a teenager, Harrison was addicted to meth, and had an abusive boyfriend.

“I had experienced a lot of things that somebody that age should not have been experiencing,” stated Harrison.

After five years of constant guilt, torment and unhappiness, Harrison decided to change.

“It’s a life that brings death, and pain and misery,” Harrison recalled.

At 21, she turned her life to God and with the help of her family and faith, she’s been sober for the last six years.

Its stories like hers that inspired Pastor David Fulton to start Safe streets in Wichita, an effort to stop drug and alcohol abuse through education.

“There is a way that everyone in the community can make a way around those issues and that is through prevention,” said Pastor Fulton, Partners for Wichita.

Tuesday, a ceremonial flag was raised, marking a renewal of prevention efforts in Wichita. City officials, along with law enforcement, teamed up for the occasion, showing that this movement is a joint effort.

“It all goes hand in hand, because we’re looking at safe streets, and that’s going to help us with our safe streets and drugs,” stated LaVonta Williams, City Council member.

Harrison, who will soon become a Wichita State graduate, is sharing her story with the public to prove the quick fix is not worth it, and second chances are possible.

“There is definitely hope for drug addicts and i was lucky that people in my life didn’t give up hope for me,” said Harrison.

The Safe Streets Coalition will have meetings once a month to discuss what can be done to prevent drug abuse within Wichita. Their next meeting with be February 7th at St. Paul’s Lutheran church.