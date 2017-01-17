Indictment unsealed on nightclub gunman’s wife

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal prosecutors have unsealed a two-count indictment against the wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter.

The document says Noor Salman, between April and June of last year, “did knowingly aid and abet” her husband’s attempt to support the Islamic State group

The indictment accuses Salman of misleading police officers and FBI agents who were investigating the June 12, 2016, attack at the Pulse nightclub.

Salman’s husband, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police after killing 49 club patrons.

Salman is due in federal court in Oakland later Tuesday. She was arrested Monday in the San Francisco Bay area.

Her attorney says Salman had no advance knowledge of the attack.