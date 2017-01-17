Got milk? Milk producers shelling out millions due to price fixing scandal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Major US Dairy Producers will be paying out $52,000,000 to settle a class action antitrust lawsuit against them about price-fixing.

Court documents show four major milk producers, who produce 70 percent of the nation’s milk, killed 500,000 cows to increase milk prices and reduce the milk supply.

It meant every time you went to the store to buy dairy products such as milk, sour cream, half and half, and yogurt, you were paying more.

“I just thought prices were going up in general for everything,” Terrie Myers said. “I pretty much bought all of that.”

Companies like Land O’Lakes will be paying you back anywhere from $10 to $20 for buying overpriced milk products.

There is a way to cash in if you bought milk. The website is boughtmilk.com. You can submit your claim there. You have until January 31st to sign up before the claim period ends.

The other states involved in the lawsuit are Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.