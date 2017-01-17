Bill in legislature could change conceal and carry policy for Kansas colleges

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) As Kansas colleges and universities prepare to allow students 21 and older to conceal and carry in July, there are some in Topeka, who are trying to stop that.

“I do not feel very comfortable with it,” says WSU sophomore Morgan Falcon.

That’s one student’s take on conceal and carry coming to Wichita State University.

One Kansas lawmaker who is trying to change that law has the same feeling.

“I do not think it is necessary to allow everyone to carry weapons on campus without training,” says Republican Representative Stephanie Clayton

The bill was introduced Tuesday and, if approved, it would repeal conceal carry in public buildings on college campuses.

So how does this bill impact WSU?

“We will follow state law and Kansas Board of Regents policy no matter what those turn out to be,” says Vice President of Strategic Communications Lou Heldman.

No immediate changes, according to Heldman. For now, WSU is continuing to plan for the current law to go into effect.

“Right now we plan under the law and regents policy, is that come July 1st conceal carry is permissible.”

But Clayton feels there are better ways to keep colleges safe.

“I would say that if we properly funded our universities then they could provide more security that way,” says Clayton.

As does sophomore Morgan Falcon, still preparing for the big change coming in July.

“I feel if the school is going to do something they should hire more police force. I feel conceal and carry on campus is unnecessary.”

