Airlines increase on-time arrivals, reduce canceled flights

By Published:
American Airlines Airplane
American Airlines (AP Photo/File)

The chances that your flight will be on time and won’t get canceled appear to be looking up.

The federal Department of Transportation reported Tuesday that 86.5 percent of U.S. flights in November arrived on time, an improvement over both the previous month and November 2015.

Less than one-third of 1 percent of domestic flights were canceled, the lowest rate in any month since the department started keeping comparable records in 1995. And the rate of bags that got lost, delayed or damaged was the lowest in figures that go back to 1987, the department said.

Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Air Lines posted the best rates for on-time arrivals, over 90 percent. Virgin America, which is now owned by Alaska Airlines’ parent, had the worst mark.

1. Hawaiian Airlines, 91.5 percent

2. Delta Air Lines, 91.4 percent

3. Alaska Airlines, 88.0 percent

4. Frontier Airlines, 87.5 percent

5. Spirit Airlines, 86.4 percent

6. United Airlines, 86.1 percent

7. Southwest Airlines, 86.1 percent

8. American Airlines, 85.4 percent

9. SkyWest, 85.2 percent

10. JetBlue Airways, 84.3 percent

11. ExpressJet, 82.8 percent

12. Virgin America, 81.4 percent

Total for all covered airlines: 86.5 percent

___

Source: U.S. Department of Transportation

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s